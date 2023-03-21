A Walker man has pleaded guilty to leaving threatening messages for a Florida congresswoman last year, according to prosecutors.
Charles T. Germany, 52, pleaded guilty to interstate transmission of a threat to injure another before Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick, officials from the Middle District Court of Louisiana said in a statement.
In his plea, Germany admitted to “knowingly” placing a call from his Walker home to a member of the Florida House of Representatives “containing a true threat to injure said member.” During the call, Germany left a recorded voice message that the member and their staff viewed “as a true threat,” prosecutors said.
A sentencing date has not yet been set, but prosecutors noted last year that Germany faced up to five years in prison.
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., said the U.S. Capitol Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer M. Kleinpeter, who received assistance from Trial Attorney Kevin Nunnally of the Department of Justice’s Counterterrorism Section.
