Federal officials arrested a Walker man for leaving threatening messages for a Florida congresswoman, according to prosecutors.
Charles T. Germany, 66, was charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure another after allegedly leaving two threatening voicemails for U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.
Murphy represents Florida’s 7th district, which covers much of central Florida.
According to prosecutors, Germany called Murphy’s Washington, D.C., office from his Walker home on May 27 “and left a voice message threatening to kill the Congresswoman.” He called Murphy’s office again later the same day and left another threatening message.
If convicted, Germany faces a sentence of up to five years in prison.
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., said the U.S. Capitol Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office worked together to identify the suspect.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer M. Kleinpeter.
