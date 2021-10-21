A Walker man has been arrested on sex crime charges following a lengthy child sex investigation, according to the Walker Police Department.
Byron Thomas Pace, 20, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center late Tuesday night on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, oral sexual battery of a juvenile, and computer aided solicitation of a minor, online booking records show.
All of the charges are felonies, and Pace’s bond was set at $300,000.
Due to the victim’s age, no other information concerning the crimes will be made available, Walker Police Chief David Addison said in a statement.
“As the Chief of Police of Walker, I have no tolerance for the commission of sex crimes against children,” Addison said. “We take cases like this seriously and we devote the full measure of our resources and of those available to us to bringing sexual predators to justice.”
Addison thanked the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office for assistance with the investigation, which the chief said is ongoing and could lead to additional charges.
