A Walker man who authorities said stole $600 in goods from a Hammond hardware store has been arrested, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Chief Jimmy Travis said Town of Albany authorities arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, on Friday, charging him as a fugitive of Tangipahoa Parish.
Earlier this month, Travis asked the public for help identifying and locating the male who entered the Tractor Supply in Hammond with a basket, went to the back of the store, placed an electric truck winch into the basket, and left the store without paying in a silver Ford F-150.
The winch was valued at approximately $600, Travis said.
Travis said a warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29 after he was identified and linked to a crime. Consequently, Pierson was traveling in the same white colored Ford F-150 that also matched the description of a truck used in two recent burglaries in Livingston Parish when he was arrested, Travis said.
As of Monday, Pierson was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and charged with the theft of property in excess of $600.
