A Walker man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts related to the possession of child pornography, according to Louisiana State Police.
Joshua Crochet, 27, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Tuesday morning following a joint investigation among the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, the FBI, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Crochet faces four counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, according to booking records. According to LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz, Crochet was arrested after authorities learned of his participation in downloading child pornography.
The initial investigation began earlier this month when investigators received information Crochet was in possession of child pornography, Scrantz said. After obtaining a warrant, investigators searched Crochet’s residence on Oct. 20 and found evidence of child pornography.
This remains an active investigation, Scrantz said, and there is no further information available at this time.
The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes. People are urged to report criminal or suspicious activity.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.
The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.