WALKER -- A Walker man was arrested and charged on multiple drug counts following a search warrant executed by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Eric Altazin, 38, of Walker, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, May 30, on charges of possession of Schedule 1 controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $50,500.
Deputies with the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at a home on Haven Drive in Walker on May 30. During the search, detectives located marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than 350 individual THC vape cartridges.
The approximate cartridge street value is $18,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Cases like these take time to build,” Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. “After receiving a solid tip, our veteran detectives were patient, deliberate and successful throughout this investigation.
"And, as always, we appreciate the public’s help in alerting us to suspicious behavior in our parish.”
