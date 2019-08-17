WALKER -- A Walker man died Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision while riding a motorcycle, according to Louisiana State Police.
James Evans, 55, died in the crash, said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, Troop A spokesman.
Shortly before 4 p.m., Evans was westbound on Cane Market Road, east of North Corbin Road, on a 2018 Harley Davidson Deluxe, Scrantz said.
A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Cane Market Road. For reasons still under investigation, Evans crossed the centerline into the opposing lane and the Harley Davidson hit the Tahoe head-on, the state trooper said.
Despite the fact that he was wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet, Evans sustained serious injuries, Scrantz said. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Impairment on the part of Evans is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis, Scrantz said.
The driver of the Chevrolet was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment, the state trooper said, though he did not identify the driver.
All other parties were properly restrained and not injured.
