A Walker man died in a two-vehicle crash on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge early Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.
Eric N. Davis, 52, sustained fatal injuries when his 2017 Honda Accord failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2020 Freightliner 18-wheeler on Interstate-10 east. According to authorities, the 18-wheeler was stopped in the outside lane of travel due to traffic congestion.
Davis, who was not restrained, was pronounced dead on scene, according to State Police. The wreck occurred about 8 miles west of Ramah shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and was not injured, State Police said. Toxicology samples were obtained from Davis and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
