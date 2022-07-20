Walker man drives into residence, arrested for DWI, sheriff says

A Walker man was arrested for a DWI after allegedly driving into a residence early Wednesday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Jarrad Fuentes, 31, was booked on one count of DWI, driving under suspension, reckless operation, and a hit and run, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
In a statement, Ard said deputies were dispatched to Day Street in Walker around 3 a.m. in response to a hit and run. Ard said a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of Polly Drive and Duff Road and drove into a yard, "hitting the residence & causing damage."
"The driver then fled the scene," Ard said.
Deputies were able to locate the driver "thanks to citizens working with us," the sheriff said.
There have been no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
