A Walker man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning after crashing into a canal, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said troopers began investigating a fatal crash on LA Highway 449 south of LA Highway 1024, or Cane Market Road. The crash claimed the life of Corey Bennett, 46.
Reed said Bennett was driving a 2011 BMW Z4 south on LA Highway 449 when, for unknown reasons, he failed to follow a right-hand curve. Bennett then veered off the road to the left and drove into a canal, where his vehicle struck a tree and became partially submerged.
Despite being properly restrained, Bennett was ejected from his vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Reed said. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Bennett and will be submitted for analysis.
No other information was made available.
Reed urged motorists to "always make safe choices" while driving; to never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted; to follow traffic laws; and to ensure that every occupant is properly restrained.
"Not all crashes are survivable, but taking simple precautions... can often be the difference between life and death," Reed said.
