A Walker man pleaded no contest to a drug charge stemming from a 2019 arrest, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Judge Charlotte Foster sentenced Billy Jack Dale, 48, to 10 years with the department of corrections. Dale is currently on parole through 2026, and this 10-year sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to his parole time, Perrilloux said in a statement.
Dale pleaded no contest to a charge of possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
According to Perrilloux, narcotics detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of “illegal narcotics distribution” at a residence on N. Morgan Drive in Walker. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was submitted for the residence of Billy Dale.
LPSO narcotics detectives executed the search warrant at Dale’s residence on Oct. 9, 2019. Upon arrival, Dale and another male were detained and advised of their rights.
While searching Dale’s bedroom, detectives located an amount of heroin, two digital scales, and packaging material consistent with distributing narcotics. After searching the home, Dale was placed under arrest.
During questioning, Dale admitted that he had been selling heroin and was transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where he was properly booked.
Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall represented the State of Louisiana.
