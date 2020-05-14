A man who allegedly stole a wallet from a crash scene is in custody.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has charged Brandon Miller, of Walker, with multiple charges for allegedly using a credit card from a stolen wallet that was found near a crash scene, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
LPSO deputies initially received a complaint in reference to stolen property near a crash site on Tuesday, May 12. According to Ard, the suspect took a wallet from the crash scene before using the credit card inside at a local retail shop.
“Through investigation and evidence, detectives were led to 28-year old Brandon Miller of Walker, LA,” Ard said in a statement.
Miller, 28, was already in custody in the Livingston Parish Detention Center (LPDC) on unrelated charges. Ard said Miller remains in custody with additional charges for theft and identity theft.
The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing and urges anyone with information to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.