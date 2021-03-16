The Walker Office of Motor Vehicle Express will temporarily close this week as the business mourns the loss of its founder.

Wanda Cauley Jones, a business owner in the Livingston Parish community for more than 30 years, passed away on Sunday, March 14.

She was 68.

Wanda and her husband, Bob, opened the Walker Office of Motor Vehicle Express office in 2015 after being in the notary business for more than 20 years, according to an earlier report by The News.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Walker Office of Motor Vehicle Express announced it will be open for regular hours (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) through Tuesday before closing for the rest of the week.

The business will reopen on Monday, March 22.

The local business asked the community to “keep [Wanda’s] family and all of us at Walker OMV in your thoughts and prayers” and thanked people for their “patience and understanding.”

“We will do our best to continue her legacy and to honor her memory but there will always be something missing,” the post read.

A lifetime resident of Livingston Parish and longtime resident of Walker, Jones loved visiting the Smoky Mountains, specifically waterfalls and the wildlife, hummingbirds, and “serving the Livingston Parish community she was devoted to,” her obituary said.

She also enjoyed “spending time with those she loved most, and watching the fat squirrels in her backyard steal the birdseed meant for her birds.”

“Second only to her love for Christ was her devotion to her family and her community,” her obituary said.