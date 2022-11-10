Walker police arrested a man following allegations he forced a minor to have sex with him and send him sexually explicit photographs, Chief David Addision said.
Nereo Granadon-Nunez, 38, was arrested at a residence in Walker on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on multiple sex-related charges, online booking records show.
Those charges include third-degree rape, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, and pornography involving a juvenile, all felonies.
Granadon-Nunez is being held on a detainer by federal authorities, pending disposition of the state charges, Addison said.
“We greatly appreciate the assistance of our local, State and federal law enforcement partners in connection with this arrest,” Addison said in the statement. “Those efforts, together with the diligent work of Walker Detectives and officers, got a dangerous sexual predator off the street and made a speedy resolution of these crimes possible.”
Addison said the underage victim and her parents told police that Granadon-Nunez forced her to have sex with him “multiple times… over the last several months.”
An investigation revealed that Granadon-Nunez “is an acquaintance of the victim and her family.”
“Between May and October of this year, through threats, coercion and undue influence, the accused forced the victim to engage in various sexual activities with him,” Addison said. “In addition, the accused demanded and received illicit, sexually explicit photographs from the victim.”
During the investigation, police discovered “numerous items of evidence” to support the victim’s allegations, resulting in an arrest warrant for Granadon-Nunez, who Addison called “an undocumented Mexican national man.”
Other agencies assisting in the arrest include the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. United Customs and Border Patrol, Homeland Security, and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.