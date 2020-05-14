The Walker Police Association is holding a fundraiser for one of its own.
A fundraiser for Walker Police Officer John Hanna, who recently suffered a stroke, will be held in the Old Shoppers Value parking lot on Saturday, May 30.
Sponsored by the Walker Police Association and Sombreros Mexican Restaurant, the fundraiser will help pay the bills of Officer Hanna’s family while he recovers and rehabs. The fundraiser will be located at 28145 Walker South Road.
Preorder pickups will be from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., while regular orders can be made from 12-2 p.m. Meals include jambalaya plates, three chicken or steak tacos, and three chicken or steak quesadillas, each for $10. Cool drinks will also be provided.
The fundraiser is a way for the community to lend a helping hand to Officer Hanna, a member of the Walker Police Department who suffered a stroke at his home the morning of May 8, the beginning of a frightening few days for him and his family.
The Walker Police Association published a post on its Facebook page about Hanna’s story on Tuesday, and the post has since been shared more than 600 times and received more than 600 engagements.
According to the original post, Hanna was taken to Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge before doctors discovered brain bleeding and sent him by helicopter to Ochsner in New Orleans.
Classified as a hemorrhagic stroke, Hanna couldn’t walk, had slurred speech, and started to lose the feeling in his left arm before it went completely limp.
Upon arrival in New Orleans, Hanna was stable and able to speak but still had not recovered feeling in his left arm and leg. The CT scan and MRI showed no additional bleeding or swelling.
“This is good,” the original post read. “But he’s exhausted. And scared.”
With hospitals unable to accept visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hanna’s wife, Brook, would talk to him several times a day via Facetime, saying it “gives me comfort in the parking lot as I sit here just trying to be as close as I can be to him.
“It’s so hard to watch your husband be alone during a very scary time because there are absolutely no visitors,” she said, according to the post.
On Wednesday, Brook announced that a bed had become available at Baton Rouge Rehab, where Officer Hanna has now been moved. During the trip from New Orleans, he was escorted by two Walker Police officers before a parade of deputies greeted him at the rehab center.
In the video of the short parade, Officer Hanna was able to give a thumbs up.
John and his family have a long road to recovery, according to the WPA. John will be in therapy to regain strength and use out of the left side of his body. He’ll also have to work on his speech and regain the ability to perform daily care needs.
“BUT PRAISE GOD! He’s alive! He’s alert,” the original post said.
To help the family cover costs while Hanna is unable to work, the Walker Police Association teamed with Sombreros to hold the fundraiser. For more information on how to place an order, visit the “Walker Police Association” Facebook page.
