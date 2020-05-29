The Walker Police Association has launched a GoFundMe account to help the family of John Hanna, a local police officer who suffered a stroke in early May.
Organizers Sgt. Laura Jenkins and Douglas Mincin wrote that donations through the online fundraiser will help pay Hanna’s medical bills and support his family until he is able to return to work. Hanna and his wife have two young children and are expecting a third later this year, according to Jenkins and Mincin.
As of Friday, the account has raised $3,413 of the $5,000 goal.
The GoFundMe account, which can be found by clicking here, is separate from a fundraiser that the Walker Police Association is planning for Hanna at the Old Shoppers Value parking lot on Saturday, May 30.
Sponsored by the Walker Police Association and Sombreros Mexican Restaurant, the fundraiser will help pay the bills of Officer Hanna’s family while he recovers and rehabs. The fundraiser will be located at 28145 Walker South Road.
Preorder pickups will be from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., while regular orders can be made from 12-2 p.m. Meals include jambalaya plates, three chicken or steak tacos, and a chicken or steak quesadilla, each for $10. Cool drinks will also be provided.
Pre-orders can be called in to Jenkins at (225) 413-7753 or to Cpl. Brant Villenurve at (225) 337-0981.
The fundraiser and GoFundMe page are ways for the community to lend a helping hand to Officer Hanna, a member of the Walker Police Department who suffered a stroke at his home the morning of May 8.
According to the Walker Police Association, Hanna was taken to Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge before doctors discovered brain bleeding and sent him by helicopter to Ochsner in New Orleans. Classified as a hemorrhagic stroke, Hanna couldn’t walk, had slurred speech, and started to lose the feeling in his left arm before it went completely limp.
Less than a week after he had the stroke, Hanna’s wife Brook announced that a bed had become available at Baton Rouge Rehab, where Officer Hanna was moved. During the trip from New Orleans, he was escorted by two Walker Police officers before a parade of deputies greeted him at the rehab center.
John and his family have a long road to recovery, according to the WPA. John will be in therapy to regain strength and use out of the left side of his body. He’ll also have to work on his speech and regain the ability to perform daily care needs.
One week ago, Brooke posted on Facebook that her husband will be at Baton Rouge Rehab for about three weeks and undergo daily therapy.
She also used the post to thank the people who have “reached out, sent food, prayed for us, sat with me in the parking lot of hospital, sent money, let me stay at their house while in New Orleans, loved on our kids while away, cut our grass, offered help in ANY way.”
“We definitely could not do all of this without the support and love from everyone,” Brooke’s Facebook post read. “THANK YOU and we love y'all!”
