This weekend, people will be able to hand in their unwanted prescription drugs or vaping devices when the Walker Police Department participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Held in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the nationwide program provides the public a way “to dispose of unneeded, expired or unused prescription or over-the-counter medications, vaping devices or e-cigarettes,” according to its website.
Anyone wishing to get rid of unwanted items can drop them off at the Walker Police Department, located at 10136 Florida Blvd., from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Batteries must be removed from any electronic devices.
“This initiative helps prevent the accidental or intentional misuse of potentially dangerous medications through disposal in accordance with State and federal law,” Walker police said via social media. “Please share this information with others and make plans to participate.”
