The Walker Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing teenager.
Amanda Boswell, 17, went missing around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, and was last seen at the Walmart on Walker South Road in Walker, according to the police department. Authorities said she may have left Walmart on foot and caught a ride. A clothing description wasn’t available at the time of reporting.
According to authorities, Amanda stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 167 pounds. She is said to have brown hair and brown eyes. The Walker Police Department released two images of Amanda on its Facebook page around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities said Amanda does not have family in the area and may be traveling toward Eunice.
Anyone with information can call the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241. Additionally, anonymous text message tips can be sent by texting “TIPWALKERPD” to 888777.
