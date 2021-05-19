The Walker Police Department has announced the return of its annual “From Our Uniform to Yours” program, which provides school uniforms to Livingston Parish children in need of assistance.
The program, which started 17 years ago, was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Walker Police Chief David Addison made the announcement in a statement via social media this week, expressing joy in its return and confidence that the community “will once again make this effort a success.”
“We are happy to report that our ‘From Our Uniform to Yours’ school uniform drive has returned,” Addison said.
The back-to-school uniform drive has been held annually since 2005, when it was launched under former WPD Chief Hunter Grimes. Last year was the first cancellation in the program’s history.
The police department begins collecting uniforms in late spring and throughout the summer. Once uniforms are collected and sorted, families visit Walker Baptist Church to have their children try them on and take them home.
“The Walker Police Department greatly appreciates the support for this long-running project,” Addison said. “With the ongoing financial burden many families are facing in this unusual time, the need for assistance is significant. We are confident however that the generosity of our Community will once again make this effort a success.”
Uniforms for this year’s drive will be collected through Friday, July 16. People can bring new and used school uniforms as well as monetary donations during the collection drive.
The Police Department asks anyone with outgrown or no longer needed school uniforms to donate those uniforms “to this important program.”
Additionally, people who want to help but do not have school-age children can make a monetary donation, which will be used to purchase uniforms in sizes and quantities not received through donations.
School uniforms can be dropped off at any of the blue collection barrels in the Walker area, which will be set up at the following locations:
-- Carter’s Grocery Store in Walker, located at 29760 Walker South Road
-- Quick & Handy Cleaners, located at 29833 Walker South Road
-- Walker Baptist Church, located at 10696 Florida Blvd.
-- Walker Police Department, located at 13179 Burgess Avenue
Monetary donations may be made at the Walker Police Department or by mail to Post Office Box 988, Walker, LA 70785. Cash, checks, money orders and prepaid gift cards are accepted. People are advised against sending cash by mail.
Uniforms will be distributed at the Walker Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday, July 23, or until the uniforms are gone.
This will be the only day that school uniforms will be available for distribution, so arrangements to attend should be made in advance, Addison said. Uniforms will be distributed on a “first come, first serve” basis.
For more information, call the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125.
