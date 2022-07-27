Walker police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at the Subway restaurant located on Florida Boulevard.
A spokesperson from the Walker Police Department said the robbery took place around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to the spokesperson, a male suspect entered the restaurant, waited until all customers had left, made an order, and then flashed a small black handgun to the employee.
The suspect then demanded the contents of the cash drawer before fleeing on foot. Authorities said he took “an undisclosed amount of cash, along with the sandwich he ordered.”
Officials said there were no injuries.
On Wednesday, authorities released images of the suspect taken from surveillance footage. He was wearing a stocking cap, sunglasses, a mask, a long-sleeved “Hollister” hoodie, dark sweatpants, and appeared to have shoulder length dark hair.
Anyone with information on the owner of the vehicle is urged to call the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125 or send a confidential text tip to TIPWALKERPD at 888777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.