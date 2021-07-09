A local police department is mourning the loss of a longtime former assistant chief who passed away this week.

Walter Daisey, who served in the Walker Police Department for more than two decades, died at his Walker home Tuesday after a lengthy illness, according to a post from the police department’s Facebook page.

He was 65 years old.

Hailing from Delaware, Daisey served in the U.S. Army before embarking on a 33-year career in law enforcement, according to his obituary. He worked for the Department of Public Safety and Capitol Police for 13 years before moving to the Walker Police Department, where he served for more than 20 years.

As a member of the Walker Police Department, Daisey rose through the ranks to assistant chief and also made history when he became the department’s first K9 officer. He and his K9 partner “Hondo” not only engaged in detection and apprehension, but they regularly visited Walker schools to give demonstrations and interact with the school children.

The late Daisey also served as a department training officer, working with new full-time, part-time and reserve officers to prepare them for a career in law enforcement. He also oversaw the department’s Police Cadets program for teenagers for five years.

Daisey was recognized multiple times during his years of service. He was presented with a “Lifesaver Award” in June 2004 for rescuing an infant who was found unconscious in the home. In January 2006, he was awarded a purple heart medal after being stabbed in the abdomen when he stopped to question a man that previous September.

Daisey, who was twice named the department’s Police Officer of the Year, retired from the force in 2006.

“It has always been an honor and privilege to wear the Walker police uniform,” Daisey said in September 2004.

In the Facebook post published early Friday morning, Walker Police Chief David Addison touched on his relationship with Daisey, calling him a “cop’s cop” and a “tremendous asset.”

“Walter was truly a ‘cop’s cop,’” Addison said. “When I joined the Department over 20 years ago, Walter was a supervisor. He was a tremendous asset to our Department and the other officers and I benefited significantly from his guidance and leadership.”

People took to social media to pass their condolences to Daisey’s family and share memories of him. One referred to him as “a fine man” while another called him “a very good police officer and friend.”

Daisey is survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons, numerous grandchildren, four sisters, three brothers, and his service dog ChiChi, according to his obituary.

Visitation for Daisey will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at Christ’s Community Church, followed by a service. Burial will then take place in Revival Temple Church Cemetery in Walker.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission Hearts Inc. 9655 Perkins Rd, C-136 Baton Rouge, LA 70810.