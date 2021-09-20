The Walker Police Department has moved to a new building.
On Monday, the chief law enforcement agency in the City of Walker commenced operating from its new facility at 10136 Florida Blvd.
The location was formerly the Walker Municipal Building, where Walker City Hall was located before moving to its new spot in May. The Walker Police Department will now be housed on the corner of Florida Boulevard and Aster Street, a block west of the Walker South/Florida Boulevard intersection.
According to its website, the department employs 20 full-time officers, 3 part-time officers and has a Reserve Officer force of five officers as well as four civilian employees.
To reach the Walker Police Department, call (225) 664-3125.
