Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects believed to be connected to the recent theft of a local auto body repair shop.
According to the Walker Police Department, two men are wanted for stealing from Collision Specialties, located on Florida Boulevard in Walker. The police department released a 7-second clip of surveillance footage showing the suspects walking in front of the building.
One suspect was wearing shorts, a face covering, and a hat, while the other was wearing pants, a face covering, and a hoodie. Both suspects had backpacks strapped around their shoulders, while one carried a duffel bag.
The security camera footage shows the theft occurred around 2:20 a.m on Thursday, July 9.
“The video is black & white, and not great, but perhaps someone will recognize something about either of the two men that could help us identify them,” authorities said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125. People can also send a message to any of the department’s social media platforms or text “TIPWALKERPD” to 888777.
