The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of a truck believed to be tied to a recent assault.
This week, the police department released a surveillance photo of what appears to be a white, four-door truck. Detectives said the image was taken at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at an On The Run gas station.
“Walker Police seek your assistance in identifying the owner of this truck in connection with an assault,” the police department said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125. People can also anonymously text a crime tip to TEXTWALKERPD at 888777.
