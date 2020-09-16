The Walker Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a recent theft of a business on Walker South Road.
Authorities on Wednesday released a still-image of a man they believe to have committed a theft of Murphy’s Express, located at 28777 Walker S. Road. Authorities are asking for help identifying the suspect, who was pictured wearing a dark T-shirt, glasses, and a camouflaged hat.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125. People can also send a tip via social media or anonymously by texting TIPWALKERPD to 888777 and following the instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.