To the person who lost a lunch bag packed with drugs, it has been found — by the police.
And the police are asking you to come forward to reclaim your missing property.
Well, not really.
The Walker Police Department sent a tongue-in-cheek message over social media this week saying it wanted to “reunite” an owner with his or her drug-filled lunch bag that officers found while clearing roadways.
“Walker Police invites the owner of the Nike Bag and contents to stop by its new location at 10136 Florida Blvd. in Walker (formerly, the Walker City Hall), to visit with Sgt Gerald Sicard and claim the described found property,” the Facebook post said.
The backpack was discovered when officers stopped to pick up trash and debris from the lanes of Florida Boulevard between Corbin Avenue and North Corbin Road near Comar Drive.
As officers worked to clear the roads, they found a black and white Nike “Fuel Pack” insulated lunch bag with the company’s familiar “swoosh” and slogan, “Just Do It.”
But that’s not all they found: An inventory of the bag revealed “obviously valuable contents,” officers said. Those contents included nearly 50 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine, more than 120 oxycodone tablets, a digital scale, and a quantity of plastic bags.
“Considering the quantity of controlled substances found in the Nike bag, along with the weighing device and packaging materials,” said Walker Police Chief David Addison, “it is reasonable to believe that the bag and contents likely belong to a business person such as a ‘street pharmacist’ who is probably anxious to recover these items of his or her inventory.”
Addison jokingly welcomed the person to claim the missing property.
“Reuniting property owners with their lost, missing or stolen property is just one of the services that we provide, and we are especially interested in finding the owner of this found property,” Addison said.
Addison said anyone who recognizes the property or has information that may help identify the property owner can contact the police department Walker Police by calling (225) 664-3125, by leaving a private DM, or by texting a confidential tip to TIPWALKERPD at 888777.
“Just Do It!” the post concluded.
