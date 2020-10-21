This weekend, people can turn in their unwanted drugs.
The Walker Police Department is participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a nationwide program that provides the public a way to properly dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs.
Anyone wanting to get rid of any prescription drugs can drop them off at the Walker Police Department, located at 13179 Burgess Avenue, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The process is anonymous, no questions asked.
This program, which the Walker Police Department has taken part in for the last few years, helps remove dangerous prescription drugs from the reach of persons who could accidentally or intentionally consume them, including children.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, more than 6 million Americans misuse or abuse controlled prescription drugs each year. In many cases, such drugs are taken from the medicine cabinets of friends and family members.
The prescription medications that are turned in to the Walker Police Department on National Take Back Day will be packaged, securely sealed, weighed, and then turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for incineration.
“By disposing of those prescription medications, you can help prevent abuse of prescription medications, as well as accidental ingestion of dangerous substances by children as well as adults,” WPD wrote in a Facebook post.
Last October, more than 6,100 “Take Back” sites collected more than 882,000 pounds of prescription drugs. To date, more than 12.6 million pounds of prescription drugs have been collected and properly disposed of.
