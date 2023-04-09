The Walker Police Department is investigating what appears to be a homicide, officials said.

A male body was found in the 28600 stretch of Walker S. Road, Captain John Sharp said in a message to The News. That area is located roughly one mile north of Interstate-12, on the east side of the Walker South Road, also known as Highway 447.

No further information is available at this time, though Sharp said the police department was still working the crime scene in a message around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim has not been identified, nor a motive for the shooting.

This would be the second homicide within city limits in the last year, following a shooting that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man in October.