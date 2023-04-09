Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Walker on Easter Sunday, and they're asking the public to be on the lookout for a white SUV, possibly occupied by three male suspects, that may be connected to the crime.
In a statement, officials from the Walker Police Department said the shooting occurred in the 28600 stretch of Walker S. Road around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. That area is located roughly one mile north of Interstate-12, on the east side of the Walker South Road, also known as Highway 447.
Walker police said employees at a nearby restaurant discovered the body and alerted authorities.
"Police believe that the victim is an hispanic male who works in the area and that the victim likely knew the gunman," said a statement from the Walker Police Department.
"Police are looking for a white SUV, possibly occupied by three male subjects, in connection with the shooting. Additional information will be made public as the investigation proceeds."
No further information was immediately available. The victim has not been identified.
This is the second homicide in the city within the last year, following a shooting that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man in October.
