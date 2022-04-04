Authorities are currently working on “several vehicle burglaries” that occurred over the weekend in a Walker neighborhood.
In a Facebook post, the Walker Police Department said the vehicle burglaries occurred early Sunday morning around the Three Lakes Subdivision.
Police are asking those who live in the area to check their vehicles to see if anything is missing. Those with security cameras are also asked to review their videos to see if they have footage of the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information can contact the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.