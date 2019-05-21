WALKER – The Walker Police Department kicked off its Click It or Ticket Campaign on Monday, May 20, to increase the use of seat belts by motorists and passengers.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sponsors the annual campaign, which will run through June 2.
“With the end of the school year quickly approaching, and the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 27, we expect to see a significant increase of traffic on our roads and highways,” said Capt. John Sharp, public information officer.
“The Walker Police Department, along with many other neighboring law enforcement agencies, will be out in force,” Sharp said.
Extra officers will be on the road, looking for motorists and passengers not wearing their seatbelts, he said.
“Please wear your seat belt and make sure others in your vehicle are wearing theirs,” Sharp said. “Click It or Ticket. It’s the law.”
