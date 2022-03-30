Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run at a hospital earlier this year.
According to the Walker Police Department, the driver of an H3 Hummer struck another at Our Lady of the Lake in Walker on Jan. 31. Walker police said the vehicle has a “large aftermarket roof rack, front brush guard, driving lights and a red plate on the front.”
“Its front left fender area was damaged in the crash,” police said in a social media post accompanied by photos of the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the owner of the vehicle is urged to call the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125 or send a confidential text tip to TIPWALKERPD at 888777.
