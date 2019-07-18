WALKER – The Walker Police Department will hold its annual From Our Uniform to Yours drive distribution of school uniforms on Friday, July 19 at Walker Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 10696 Florida Blvd.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and, “Distribution with continue until noon or until our supply of uniforms is exhausted,” said Capt. John Sharp, police spokesman.
Uniforms will be made available to any children who will be attending Livingston Parish schools this fall, Sharp said.
“The only information we require is some proof of Livingston Parish residency, such as a driver’s license, ID card or a utility bill showing your Livingston Parish address,” he said.
“You’re welcome to bring your children, in order to obtain proper fitting.”
Mr. Gatti’s, Dominos and Rotello’s in Walker have donated pizza for the event and Coke products and Cane’s lemonade and tea also will be provided, Sharp said.
The Livingston Parish Library Bookmobile will be present, and Fire Protection District 4 will have its “Smoke House” demonstration set up, he said.
