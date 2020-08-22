The Walker Police need the public's help.
In the early morning hours of Saturday, August 22 a local dealer - Boardwalk Motors - reported two trucks as missing.
Both trucks are described as Fords.
Anyone with information concerning the theft or the location of either truck is asked to call Walker Police at (225) 664-3125 or leave us a message here. Anonymous tips can be texted to us by Texting TIPWALKERPD to 888777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.