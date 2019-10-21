WALKER - On Saturday, October 26th, the Walker Police Department will again sponsor National Take Back day, the national event which provides a means for the public to properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
This Saturday, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm, anyone wanting to dispose of any expired, unused, or unneeded prescription drugs can come by the Walker Police Department, located at 13179 Burgess Avenue and drop off those drugs, no questions asked.
This important program helps remove dangerous prescription drugs from the reach of persons who could accidentally or intentionally consume them, including children.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, over 6 million Americans misuse or abuse controlled prescription drugs. In many cases, such drugs are taken from the medicine cabinets of friends and family members.
Please help us protect our children, family and friends by properly disposing of prescription medications, Walker police department asked. The prescription medications you turn in to the Walker Police Department on National Take Back Day will be packaged, securely sealed, weighed, and then turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for incineration.
Last year, the program was a great success, Walker PD said. Please help us exceed the amount of prescription drugs we received last year by going through your medicine cabinet and getting rid of the prescription medications you no longer need, and by asking your family and friends to participate as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.