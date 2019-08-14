WALKER -- Telephone scam artists are at it again, trying to hide behind a police badge, according to the Walker Police Department spokesman.
“We have received several reports today (Wednesday) from people who have been contacted by a man calling from telephone number (225) 618-5305, claiming to be with the Walker Police Department,” Capt. John Sharp said.
Sharp said the man, who claims to be Officer Brian Ward, says he is calling to collect money owed for an outstanding warrant.
“This is a scam,” Sharp said. “We do not call people who have outstanding warrants and demand payment over the telephone.
“If you receive such a call, hang up immediately and please let us know about the call.”
The Police Department can be reached at (225) 664-3125.
Recently, scammers were calling Livingston Parish residents claiming to be from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The scammers got their caller ID to show a Sheriff’s Office phone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.