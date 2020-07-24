An 18-wheeler that overturned in Walker near Interstate 12 has been cleared, and all lanes are now open, according to the Walker Police Department.
The accident occurred early Friday morning on the northbound right lane on the south roundabout, forcing an hours-long lane closure. According to photos of the incident, the truck landed on its side, resulting in debris scattering across the major highway.
Crews cleared the wreckage a little before 9 a.m., though it wasn’t clear if anyone was injured in the accident.
“The south roundabout on Walker South is now cleared & open,”WPD said in a Facebook post. “Drive safely.”
