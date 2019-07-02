WALKER – The City of Walker is hosting an informational meeting for residents interested in participating the City’s grant application to elevate or acquire residential structures following the Great Flood of 2016, a release on their Facebook page said.
The meeting is being held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 2.
Denham Springs held a similar meeting for residents interested in their application in June.
The program is administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and is designed to help homeowners who suffer from severe repetitive loss elevate their or sell it to the government. If the land is sold, it must be converted into green space.
Consultants and contractors will be on hand at the meeting to answer questions directly from homeowners.
The meeting is being hosted by Quality Engineering and Surveying.
