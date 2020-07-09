A Walker woman has died following a motorcycle accident in Denham Springs late Wednesday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.
Jean Chedester, 58, was killed after crashing her motorcycle around 8:30 p.m. on La. Hwy. 1025 (Arnold Road) at the intersection of La. Hwy. 16.
According to Troop A Spokesperson Taylor Scrantz, Chedester was traveling westbound on Arnold Road on a 2016 Harley Davidson Trike. As the Harley Davidson approached the Hwy. 16 intersection, Chedester failed to make the left turn and struck the median.
After striking the median, the Harley Davison overturned and exited the right side of the roadway, Scrantz said.
Despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Chedester sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Chedester for analysis, Scrantz said.
