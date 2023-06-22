Want out-of-town visitors to make a run to your business?
Livingston Parish’s tourism office is eager to know all you have to offer.
As part of its months-long rebranding process, the Livingston Parish tourism office is asking businesses to send in information about their services, hoping to give potential visitors a one-stop shop for all the parish has to offer.
Online forms can be found on the “Visit Livingston Parish” Facebook page or website. One form is for restaurants, and another is for lodging, shopping, event spaces, and other businesses.
“We would love to share your business with visitors of Livingston Parish,” officials said. “Whether you are a local mom and pop shop or offer great music and events, we want to make sure we highlight you!”
Earlier this year, the tourism office launched a new marketing campaign that officials hope will attract visitors to experience the area’s most prominent offerings.
The new tagline — “Make A Fun Run” — and logo came through the tourism office’s work with Chandlerthinks, a Tennessee-based community marketing company, to revamp its message to bring more visitors to the parish.
The parish’s new marketing strategy focuses on its “leisure activities and experiences,” with an emphasis on its “scenic waterways, shopping for a specialty item or unique treasure, or digging deeper into its fascinating multi-cultural history.”
The new logo features the “Make a Fun Run” tagline underneath the words “Livingston Parish,” separated by a water ripple to highlight the area’s emphasis on its local waterways. In between the words “Livingston Parish” is a propeller, another nod to aquatic activities.
The tourism office continues to make updates to its website, which has seen much change over the last several months. The website now lists local restaurants, lodgings, regular activities, upcoming events, places to visit, and informational guides. There is also an “About Livingston” section that details the parish’s history.
Anyone with questions on how to get their business added to the tourism office’s website can visit www.livingstontourism.com.
