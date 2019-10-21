LIVINGSTON - Are you interested great benefits? great hours? no weekends? holidays off? summers off?
If your answer to any of those questions is 'yes,' the school board may have an opportunity in store - as those are the catch lines they use for a potential job opening.
In an attempt to build bus driver availability, Livingston Parish Public Schools is offering their third bus driver training course for the year, this time at the beginning of November.
The training period will be held by a licensed school system trainer, and lasts 40 hours. The required classes are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., beginning on Nov. 4 and running through the 7th, then again from the 11th through the 14th, and finally on the 18th and 19th.
Trainees must be present every day for the entire four hours to pass.
Training is held at the Livingston Parish Transportation Department, located at:
13909 Florida Boulevard, Livingston, LA 70754
Applicants must be 21 years of age, able to pass a drug screen and a dot physical, and they must have a good driving record. Interested parties can fill at an application at www.lpsb.org or call 225-686-4260.
Applicants will also have to call 225-686-4369 to schedule a background check and fingerprint collection.
