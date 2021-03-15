Denham Springs Marshal Joe Shumate and City Court Judge Jerry Denton, who also serve the Ward 2 and 7 areas, state that they're trying to 'start 2021 off right.'
How? By offering a ticket amnesty program.
Ticket amnesty allows those with outstanding citations or warrants to have those penalties reduced, and in some cases get their license reinstated, by visiting the court and filing paperwork. Residents can also call the marshal's office at 225-665-8568.
The program begins Mar. 15 and will run through Apr. 30.
Visit the Denham Springs City Court website for more information at www.dsclerkofcourt.org and click on the 'Amnesty Program' link.
