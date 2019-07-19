WATSON - Ward 2 Water is looking to do some branding for the area.
To do that? The water company's board approved a $10,000 expense to paint Watson's water tower - near the corner of Highway 16 and the Bend Road Extension - with the Live Oak logo.
Above the logo will read 'Welcome to Watson,' while below will say 'Home of the Eagles.'
Ward 2 Water is currently seeking qualified painters for the job. To apply, contact Jimmie McCoy at 225-305-0358.
(0) comments
