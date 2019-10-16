WATSON - Almost 90 days exactly after beginning the process, Ward 2 is ready to move forward with their branding project.
On November 15, work will begin on painting the Watson Water Tower - near the corner of Highway 16 and the Bend Road Extension - with the Live Oak logo. The initial budgetary outlay for the project was $10,000, with the water company's board approving a $16,000 bid Wednesday night.
Precision Inspection of Plaucheville was awarded the contract and issued a notice to proceed.
The final accepted design was courtesy of Mendi Morgan Robinson, who submitted multiple designs free of charge.
