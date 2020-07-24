Tickfaw River
Buy Now

A boater travels on the Tickfaw River in summer 2018. 

 File Photo

Livingston Parish has become a coastal community, and this weekend shows the effects of that.

On Friday afternoon, Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security of Emergency Preparedness announced that waterways would be closed at 10 p.m. until further notice.

The cause is rising waters caused by the southeast winds resulting from Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.