Livingston Parish has become a coastal community, and this weekend shows the effects of that.
On Friday afternoon, Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security of Emergency Preparedness announced that waterways would be closed at 10 p.m. until further notice.
The cause is rising waters caused by the southeast winds resulting from Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico.
