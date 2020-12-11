A Watson girl has inspired others to give as she did to those in need this Christmas.

Hana Mackey, who recently celebrated her 12th birthday by purchasing toys for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s annual Christmas Crusade, has inspired a $1,000 donation from a Denham Springs man.

Christopher Dupuy, who read about Mackey’s giving spirit in a story published by The News, gave the donation to volunteers at the Denham Springs Walmart Supercenter on Thursday. He made the donation in her name, saying he wanted to “thank Hana for her good deed.”

“And [he] said to count him in for next year!” the Sheriff’s Office said.

This weekend is the deadline for people to donate to the annual Christmas Crusade, which has provided holiday gifts to thousands of children in Livingston Parish for the last three decades.

Since 2012, the Christmas Crusade has provided toys to more than 9,300 Livingston Parish children from more than 4,200 families. Last year’s program made the holiday wishes of 1,400 children from 600 families come true.

People can bring new, unwrapped toys or cash donations to Walmart Supercenters in Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson as well as the Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs.

Volunteers will be accepting donations on the following dates:

-- Friday, Dec. 11: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

-- Saturday, Dec. 12: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

-- Sunday, Dec. 13: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Donations can also be mailed to: Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA, 70754. All donations are tax deductible.

Friday also marks the final day families can apply to receive gifts. Applications will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 29225 Woodside Drive in Walker (next to Woodside Landfill).

The age limit is 12 years old and younger.

Applicants must come in, or send a representative, with the following information:

-- Proof that you are a resident of Livingston Parish (utility bill, school records, etc.)

-- A birth certificate for each child. If a birth certificate is not available, school records, WIC vouchers with child’s date of birth, medical records, or any official documentation listing child’s date of birth can be accepted.

-- Proof of income for all persons living in the household or proof of food stamps (food stamp cards will not be accepted as proof).

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Sheriff’s Office is implementing new mitigation measures to limit exposure to the disease. Those measures include:

-- Masks must be worn inside the building.

-- No more than 4 people will be allowed in the room at one time.

-- Because of limit restrictions, people may be asked to wait outside or in their vehicle.

-- Only the applicant will be allowed inside.

-- If you need help with the application or have children with you, please let a deputy know. The Sheriff’s Office will work to accommodate.

The toy delivery will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. Applicants must be home.