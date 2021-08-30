The Walmart Supercenter in Watson will remain closed, likely until Tuesday, due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, which swept through the parish late Sunday night into the early morning hours Monday.
In a statement via social media, Walmart officials said the Watson store, located at 34025 LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs, has no running water.
The status will be updated when there is more information.
"The store will remain closed at this time," a Facebook post said around 4 p.m. Monday. "We are hoping to have a reopening time by tomorrow."
Any associates available and able to get to the store are asked to report at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
"Please continue to stay safe with your recovery efforts," Walmart officials said.
