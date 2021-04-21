This weekend, the downtown Denham Springs area will welcome visitors back to one of its most popular outdoor events.
After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spring Fest will make its long-awaited return to the historic Antique Village on Saturday, April 24.
This will mark the first festival in the area since October 2019.
The free, family-friendly event will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., and people of all ages are invited to check out more than 150 vendors, food booths, and businesses across the district. There will also be live entertainment, a farmer’s market, artist showcases, and other festival activities.
The festival is being sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union.
Al Bye, president of the Denham Springs Merchants Association, said the district “got the green light” to hold Spring Fest in late March, welcome news during a challenging 13-months stretch. Despite a chance of rain early Saturday morning, Bye said there has been “nothing but excitement” surrounding the return of the festival.
“We are ready to go,” Bye said. “We got a lot of exciting vendors this year and we’re hearing good feedback from folks that want to come. The weather is giving us a little bit of a scare right now, but we’re going to go rain or shine. People are ready for this.”
This weekend’s Spring Fest will mark the biggest event in the downtown area since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Due to restrictions implemented to slow the virus’ spread last year, organizers were forced to cancel both Spring Fest and Fall Fest, a crushing blow amid an economic downfall.
Business leaders held multiple small-scale sidewalk sales to help make up for the loss of the two festivals, which have drawn thousands from Livingston Parish and beyond. Bye also noted that sales in the district have been “really good” since fall of last year as customers rally behind small businesses.
But nothing compares to Spring Fest or Fall Fest, he said.
“We really hurt last year because of not having the two festivals,” Bye said. “We did well on the sidewalk sales and people have really stepped up and supported us, but there’s nothing like the booths in the streets for Spring Fest and Fall Fest.”
Businesses in the Antique Village received good news last month when Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. In his most recent proclamation that expires April 28, Edwards loosened restrictions to their most relaxed state since the start of the pandemic.
In a flier announcing the return of Spring Fest, organizers are urging visitors to follow “all of the Governor’s COVID-19 mandates,” which include wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. Bye said there will be signs at all entrances reminding visitors of the mitigation measures, and he added that vendors are being asked to have hand sanitizer in their booths.
“We’re trying to stay within the guidelines as much as possible,” Bye said.
This year, booths will be set up shop on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue. A wide range of local and regional artists and craftsmen will be offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
Live musical entertainment will take place at Train Station Park, where visitors will be treated to a variety of artists, headlined by Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band.
Other performers include Jim Taylor and Anita Leblanc, Carlton Jones and the Red Hot Country Pickers, bluegrass band River City Boys, rock and pop performers Towns End, blues-jazz-soul group The Undertones, and the Odyssey Academy of Dance.
Spring Fest will have as many fair foods as people can stomach, including burgers, jambalaya and funnel cakes. All of the village’s shops will be open during the festival and have art and antiques on display for plenty of shopping and browsing.
Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana will also be on hand for those looking to offer forever homes to abandoned or displaced animals.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host “Arts Alley” on Mattie Street, and the newly-launched Four Seasons Farmer’s Market will be located on the south side of the railroad tracks on Range Avenue.
“There’s nothing like a festival,” Bye said. “We’re ready to get going.”
For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.