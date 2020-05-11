After nearly two months, Louisiana will soon be free from stay-at-home orders.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that the state will move into Phase One of the White House’s reopening plan, which means the current stay-at-home order that was extended amid the novel coronavirus pandemic will officially end May 15.
The decision was made after consultation with epidemiologists from the Office of Public Health as well as other health officials and professionals across the state.
The order will be effective statewide, and Edwards expects a proclamation to come by Thursday.
“Like all decisions, this one involved a lot of time and work,” Edwards said. “We wanted to make sure we were following the [Center for Disease Center’s] vetted plan issued by the White House and Trump’s phased approach to reopening the country.
“I do believe we are striking the right balance with this plan.”
On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 31,815 COVID-19 cases and 22,608 “presumed recoveries,” meaning there are roughly 9,200 active cases.
Health officials also reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths to bring the statewide total to 2,242 as well as 66 “probable” deaths. The Department of Health also reported 1,310 hospitalizations and 157 patients on ventilators, both decreases from the previous day.
In order to move into Phase One of the White House’s reopening plan, a state must see downward trends in people reporting COVID-like symptoms to emergency rooms, new cases, and new hospitalizations over a two-week period.
To the relief of those listening, Edwards told reporters on Monday, “We meet the threshold criteria.” Along with the downward trends, the governor referenced increased testing capacity and contact tracing as part of commitment to reopen the state.
“The people of Louisiana have worked really hard since this public health emergency was first announced in order to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Edwards said. “I am proud and want to commend the people of Louisiana for doing that.”
Louisiana has been under stay-at-home orders since March 22, less than two weeks after the first case was reported in the state March 9. Since the outbreak of the virus in the U.S., Louisiana has ranked near the top in the number of cases and deaths per capita.
On Friday, Louisiana will move into Phase One of the White House’s reopening plan, a three-phased approach vetted by the CDC that aims to help state and local officials when reopening their economies, getting people back to work, and continuing to protect American lives.
Under Phase One, larger venues such as sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, and places of worship will be allowed to operate under physical distancing protocols and capacity limitations. Gyms and fitness centers as well as hair and nail salons can also open under Phase One if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.
During Phase One, businesses such as tattoo parlors, massage parlors, spas, amusement parks, children’s museums, and bars without food permits from the Louisiana Department of Health will remain closed.
Businesses that are allowed to be open on Friday are instructed to keep to 25 percent of their normal occupancy, which includes employees and customers. Additionally, employees that come in direct contact with the public have to wear face masks.
The new restrictions will be in place beginning May 15 and last for 21 days, until June 5, Edwards said. The governor added that a decision on moving into Phase Two would come by Monday, June 1.
“We fully expect [business owners and church leaders] will be cautious as they have been all along,” Edwards said. “That’s why I feel it is safe to take this next step statewide and not on a regional basis.”
Despite lifting the stay-at-home order, Edwards continued to encourage those vulnerable individuals — senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions — to stay home as much as possible.
And while the 10-person gathering restriction will be lifted, the White House’s plan “Opening Up America Again” continues to advise against socializing in groups of more than 10 people “in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate social distancing and we will continue to encourage everyone to abide by this guidance.”
“The risk from COVID-19 still remains, and you need to take measures to stay safe… because there’s still a significant amount of COVID in the state,” said Dr. Alex Billioux of the Office of Public Health.
Along with a phased reopening approach, Edwards reiterated that the state will also be ramping up its testing strategy to determine how much COVID-19 is still out there and exactly where it is.
Starting in May, the state will administer 200,000 tests a month — or 43 out of every 1,000 people — thanks to testing kits from the federal government. The state also has plans to hire 250 contact tracers — and as many as 700 if needed — to let people know if they’ve been exposed to someone carrying the virus.
“I feel comfortable to do this from a statewide level and move into Phase One,” Edwards said. “If you pull out guidance from the White House that was vetted by the CDC, we do meet the requirements. If you look by region, we are much better off today than we were a couple of weeks ago.”
Though the state will no longer be under a stay-at-home order, Edwards warned citizens to not think the COVID-19 threat is over.
“We are not declaring victory. This is not mission accomplished,” he said. “We still have our eyes all over the state of Louisiana. We are going to be monitoring this very carefully.”
