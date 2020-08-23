Marco is now a hurricane, according to the National Weather Service-New Orleans.
Marco reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the threshold to deem a storm a hurricane.
“[Marco] is now a hurricane and is expected to make landfall in Louisiana tomorrow,” NWS-New Orleans tweeted around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. “Main impacts are heavy rainfall, storm surge, and tropical storm force winds.”
Here are the latest advisories from the @NHC_Atlantic on #Marco and #Laura. #Marco is now a hurricane and is expected to make landfall in Louisiana tomorrow. Main impacts are heavy rainfall, storm surge, and tropical storm force winds. #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/tldnglPMZc— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 23, 2020
Speaking during a press conference Sunday morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to make their hurricane preparations before dark, saying the effects of the storms are expected to start being felt "before daylight."
Marco is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall sometime Monday, though impacts from tropical storm force winds will begin overnight. After Marco, Tropical Storm Laura is expected to be a hurricane when it makes landfall sometime Wednesday. Bands from the storm may possibly overlap.
“They pose a challenge that we, quite frankly, have not seen before,” Edwards said. “As a result we don’t know what to expect. This is a very serious situation.”
Edwards has already declared a state of emergency ahead of the storms and formally requested a federal emergency declaration from the White House. Much of southeastern Louisiana is currently under a hurricane warning, tropical storm warning, and storm surge warning.
“I want to be very clear: These storms are not to be taken lightly,” Edwards said. “Especially because there will be two of them and they’ll impact south Louisiana so close together.”
Benjamin Schott, of the National Weather Service, spoke during the press conference and said Marco will move across the Gulf on Sunday and start impacting the Louisiana coast in the early morning hours and into daytime Monday.
When it reaches the mouth of the Mississippi River, it will go west and “diminish slightly.”
“Though winds won’t be the greatest threat, there is a significant risk with rainfall, which leads to flash flooding,” Schott said, adding there will be issues with coastal flooding and storm surge as well as a “continuous flow” of water into areas across coastal Louisiana, which will enhance flooding.
With Marco, there are also isolated threats of tornados.
Marco is expected to move out of the area starting Tuesday, though Schott said it will be a “slow move” as it moves west, with forecasters expecting it to not reach Texas until Tuesday evening.
At the same time, Laura will be working toward the state, most likely as a Category 2 hurricane, while Marco travels west. The first impacts from Laura should reach the southern coast Tuesday night. Schott said Laura could bring “a significant wind punch” and “heavy rainfall.”
Both events could bring as much as 5-10 inches of rain, with localized amounts reaching 15 inches. However, Schott warned that bands from both storms may overlap and bring 1-2 feet of rain in some areas.
“Water is the issue to respect the most, whether it be at the coast or inland,” Schott said. “Now is the time for people to finish their last preparations.”
Edwards encouraged people to prepare today and said people should be prepared to ride out storms for the first 72 hours, saying there may not be much of a window to rescue people between storms and that the situation can grow more difficult if there are power outages.
“We really are asking you to focus on those 72 hours and that you and your family are positioned where you need to be to ride out the storms,” Edwards said.
